Steven Van Zandt Gathers Solo LPs, Unreleased Tracks for ‘RockNRoll Rebel’ Box Set

Steven Van Zandt collects his first six solo albums and over 50 unreleased tracks for the E Street Band guitarist’s upcoming RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work box set.

The limited edition, 7LP/4CD set, due out December 6th, features six of Van Zandt’s long-out-of-print albums – 1982’s Men Without Women, 1983’s Voice Of America, 1985’s Sun City, 1987’s Freedom – No Compromise, the U.S. vinyl debut of 1989’s Revolution and the first vinyl release ever of 1999’s Born Again Savage – remastered on colored vinyl.

RockNRoll Rebel‘s four compact discs are packed with 51 bonus tracks, including previously unreleased demos, B-sides, rehearsals, outtakes, classic concert performances, and a number of never-before-heard Van Zandt compositions. One of the four discs focuses on bonus material from the Artists United Against Apartheid’s Sun City, while Van Zandt’s early live work with at the Stone Pony with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is also unearthed.

“It’s been a blast going through the archives and finding all these hidden gems,” Van Zandt said in a statement. “In addition to demos in various stages of completion, there are entire songs I’d completely forgotten about, and we found some really early things pre-Jukes like Southside Johnny and the Kid (the kid being me!). I’m excited to have my stuff back on vinyl for the first time in decades!”

RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work, limited to 1,000 copies, is available to preorder now. Van Zandt has also started the process of bringing deluxe editions of his solo LPs to digital services, with 1982’s Men Without Women available for streaming now.

RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work Track List

Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul: Men Without Women (1982)

Lyin’ In A Bed Of Fire

Inside Of Me

Until The Good Is Gone

Men Without Women

Under The Gun

Save Me

Princess Of Little Italy

Angel Eyes

Forever

I’ve Been Waiting

Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul: Voice Of America (1983)

Voice Of America

Justice

Checkpoint Charlie

Solidarity

Out Of The Darkness

Los Desaparecidos (The Disappeared Ones)

Fear

I Am A Patriot (And The River Opens For The Righteous)

Among The Believers

Undefeated (Everybody Goes Home)

Little Steven: Freedom – No Compromise (1987)

Freedom

Trail Of Broken Treaties

Pretoria

Bitter Fruit

No More Party’s

Can’t You Feel The Fire

Native American

Sanctuary

Little Steven: Revolution (1989)

Where Do We Go From Here

Revolution

Education

Balance

Love and Forgiveness

Newspeak

Sexy

Leonard Peltier

Liberation Theology

Little Steven Van Zandt: Born Again Savage (1999)

Born Again Savage

Camouflage of Righteousness

Guns, Drugs, And Gasoline

Face of God

Saint Francis

Salvation

Organize

Flesheater

Lust for Enlightenment

Tongues of Angels

Artists United Against Apartheid: Sun City (1985)

Sun City

No More Apartheid

Revolutionary Situation

Sun City (Version II) (Edit)

Let Me See Your I.D.

The Struggle Continues

Silver And Gold

Disc 1: Men Without Women (And Before)

RockNRoll Rebel (Previously Unreleased – Studio Track – 1983) – Little Steven Who Told You? (Previously Unreleased – Gulliver’s Pub – Red Bank, NJ – June 15, 1973) – Southside Johnny and The Kid That’s How It Feels (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ – May 30, 1976) – Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes When You Dance (Previously Unreleased – Rehearsal – Mono – 1976) – Asbury Jukes Little Darlin’ (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes Ain’t No Lady (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes Love On The Wrong Side of Town (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes Little Girl So Fine (Previously Unreleased – Rehearsal – Mono – 1976) – Asbury Jukes Some Things Just Don’t Change (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes She Got Me Where She Wants Me (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes Men Without Women Radio Spot (1982) Angel Eyes (Previously Unreleased – Britt Row Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Forever (Previously Unreleased – Britt Row Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Until The Good Is Gone (Previously Unreleased – Britt Row Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul I’ve Been Waiting (Previously Unreleased – Early Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Southside Johnny Caravan (7” single – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Save Me (Previously Unreleased – Peppermint Lounge – New York, NY – July 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Time (Previously Unreleased – Studio Track – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

Disc 2: Voice Of America

This Time It’s For Real (Previously Unreleased – Marquee Club – London, UK – October 18, 1982/Peppermint Lounge – New York, NY – July 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul It’s Possible (Previously Unreleased – Studio Track – Mono – Date Unknown) – Little Steven Vote! (That Mutha Out) (12” single – 1984) – Little Steven Vote! Part II (Previously Unreleased – Rap Version – 1984) – Little Steven Vote! Part III (After World War III) (Rap Version – 12” single – 1984) – Little Steven Vote! Part IV (Instrumental) (12” single – 1984) – Little Steven Vote! Part V (Previously Unreleased – Rap Version – 1984) Caravan (Previously Unreleased – Marquee Club – London, UK – October 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul I Don’t Want To Go Home (Previously Unreleased – Marquee Club – London, UK – October 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul US Festival Radio Spot (1983) Alive For The First Time (Previously Unreleased – Writing Session, The Birth of a Song – 1983)- Little Steven Voice of America Radio Spot (1984) Out Of The Darkness (12” single – 1984) – Little Steven Inside Of Me (Previously Unreleased – French TV – 1983) – Little Steven

Disc 3: Sun City

Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Mix – 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Street Mix – 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid Let Me See Your I.D. (Beat And Scratch Mix – 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid Not So Far Away (Dub Mix – UK 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid Sun City (Last Remix – UK 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid Soweto Nights (Previously Unreleased – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid The Struggle Continues (Previously Unreleased – Extra Miles Davis Version – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid

Disc 4: Freedom – No Compromise, Revolution (And Later)