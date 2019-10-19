Steven Van Zandt Gathers Solo LPs, Unreleased Tracks for ‘RockNRoll Rebel’ Box Set

Steven Van Zandt collects his first six solo albums and over 50 unreleased tracks for the E Street Band guitarist’s upcoming RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work box set.
The limited edition, 7LP/4CD set, due out December 6th, features six of Van Zandt’s long-out-of-print albums – 1982’s Men Without Women, 1983’s Voice Of America, 1985’s Sun City, 1987’s Freedom – No Compromise, the U.S. vinyl debut of 1989’s Revolution and the first vinyl release ever of 1999’s Born Again Savage – remastered on colored vinyl.
RockNRoll Rebel‘s four compact discs are packed with 51 bonus tracks, including previously unreleased demos, B-sides, rehearsals, outtakes, classic concert performances, and a number of never-before-heard Van Zandt compositions. One of the four discs focuses on bonus material from the Artists United Against Apartheid’s Sun City, while Van Zandt’s early live work with at the Stone Pony with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes is also unearthed.
“It’s been a blast going through the archives and finding all these hidden gems,” Van Zandt said in a statement. “In addition to demos in various stages of completion, there are entire songs I’d completely forgotten about, and we found some really early things pre-Jukes like Southside Johnny and the Kid (the kid being me!). I’m excited to have my stuff back on vinyl for the first time in decades!”
RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work, limited to 1,000 copies, is available to preorder now. Van Zandt has also started the process of bringing deluxe editions of his solo LPs to digital services, with 1982’s Men Without Women available for streaming now.
RockNRoll Rebel – The Early Work Track List
Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul: Men Without Women (1982)
Lyin’ In A Bed Of Fire
Inside Of Me
Until The Good Is Gone
Men Without Women
Under The Gun
Save Me
Princess Of Little Italy
Angel Eyes
Forever
I’ve Been Waiting
Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul: Voice Of America (1983)
Voice Of America
Justice
Checkpoint Charlie
Solidarity
Out Of The Darkness
Los Desaparecidos (The Disappeared Ones)
Fear
I Am A Patriot (And The River Opens For The Righteous)
Among The Believers
Undefeated (Everybody Goes Home)
Little Steven: Freedom – No Compromise (1987)
Freedom
Trail Of Broken Treaties
Pretoria
Bitter Fruit
No More Party’s
Can’t You Feel The Fire
Native American
Sanctuary
Little Steven: Revolution (1989)
Where Do We Go From Here
Revolution
Education
Balance
Love and Forgiveness
Newspeak
Sexy
Leonard Peltier
Liberation Theology
Little Steven Van Zandt: Born Again Savage (1999)
Born Again Savage
Camouflage of Righteousness
Guns, Drugs, And Gasoline
Face of God
Saint Francis
Salvation
Organize
Flesheater
Lust for Enlightenment
Tongues of Angels
Artists United Against Apartheid: Sun City (1985)
Sun City
No More Apartheid
Revolutionary Situation
Sun City (Version II) (Edit)
Let Me See Your I.D.
The Struggle Continues
Silver And Gold
Disc 1: Men Without Women (And Before)
- RockNRoll Rebel (Previously Unreleased – Studio Track – 1983) – Little Steven
- Who Told You? (Previously Unreleased – Gulliver’s Pub – Red Bank, NJ – June 15, 1973) – Southside Johnny and The Kid
- That’s How It Feels (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ – May 30, 1976) – Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes
- When You Dance (Previously Unreleased – Rehearsal – Mono – 1976) – Asbury Jukes
- Little Darlin’ (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes
- Ain’t No Lady (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes
- Love On The Wrong Side of Town (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes
- Little Girl So Fine (Previously Unreleased – Rehearsal – Mono – 1976) – Asbury Jukes
- Some Things Just Don’t Change (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes
- She Got Me Where She Wants Me (Previously Unreleased – Stone Pony Rehearsal – Mono – 1977) – Asbury Jukes
- Men Without Women Radio Spot (1982)
- Angel Eyes (Previously Unreleased – Britt Row Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- Forever (Previously Unreleased – Britt Row Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- Until The Good Is Gone (Previously Unreleased – Britt Row Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- I’ve Been Waiting (Previously Unreleased – Early Version – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Southside Johnny
- Caravan (7” single – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- Save Me (Previously Unreleased – Peppermint Lounge – New York, NY – July 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- Time (Previously Unreleased – Studio Track – 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
Disc 2: Voice Of America
- This Time It’s For Real (Previously Unreleased – Marquee Club – London, UK – October 18, 1982/Peppermint Lounge – New York, NY – July 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- It’s Possible (Previously Unreleased – Studio Track – Mono – Date Unknown) – Little Steven
- Vote! (That Mutha Out) (12” single – 1984) – Little Steven
- Vote! Part II (Previously Unreleased – Rap Version – 1984) – Little Steven
- Vote! Part III (After World War III) (Rap Version – 12” single – 1984) – Little Steven
- Vote! Part IV (Instrumental) (12” single – 1984) – Little Steven
- Vote! Part V (Previously Unreleased – Rap Version – 1984)
- Caravan (Previously Unreleased – Marquee Club – London, UK – October 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- I Don’t Want To Go Home (Previously Unreleased – Marquee Club – London, UK – October 18, 1982) – Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul
- US Festival Radio Spot (1983)
- Alive For The First Time (Previously Unreleased – Writing Session, The Birth of a Song – 1983)- Little Steven
- Voice of America Radio Spot (1984)
- Out Of The Darkness (12” single – 1984) – Little Steven
- Inside Of Me (Previously Unreleased – French TV – 1983) – Little Steven
Disc 3: Sun City
- Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Mix – 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
- Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Street Mix – 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
- Let Me See Your I.D. (Beat And Scratch Mix – 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
- Not So Far Away (Dub Mix – UK 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
- Sun City (Last Remix – UK 12” single – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
- Soweto Nights (Previously Unreleased – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
- The Struggle Continues (Previously Unreleased – Extra Miles Davis Version – 1985) – Artists United Against Apartheid
Disc 4: Freedom – No Compromise, Revolution (And Later)
- Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades – Cana No Mas Dub Mix – UK 12” single – 1987) – Little Steven
- Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades – No Pasaran Mix – UK 12” single – 1987) – Little Steven
- Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades – Platano Quemado Mix with Steel Drums – UK 12” single – 1987) – Little Steven
- Fruta Amarga (With Rubén Blades – Spanish 12” single – 1987) – Little Steven
- No More Partys (For Those About To Party…) (Rock Mix – 12” single – 1987) – Little Steven
- No More Partys (Funky Party Edit) (R&B Mix – UK 7” single – 1987) – Little Steven
- Vote Jesse In (Previously Unreleased – Jesse Jackson Campaign Song – 1988) – Little Steven
- Revolution (Naked City Mix – UK 12”single – 1989) – Little Steven
- Revolution (Naked City Mix Part 2 – Maceo’s Thang – UK 12” single- 1989) – Little Steven
- I Wish It Would Rain (Previously Unreleased – Vin Scelsa Hungerthon – 1995) – Little Steven, Southside Johnny, Rusty Cloud, Bobby Bandiera, David Hayes
- Princess Of Little Italy (Previously Unreleased – Vin Scelsa Hungerthon – 1995) – Little Steven, Rusty Cloud, Bobby Bandiera, David Hayes
- It’s Been A Long Time (Previously Unreleased – Solo Acoustic – 2019) – Little Steven