Steven Van Zandt Cancels Most of His Tour Due to Illness

Steven Van Zandt has canceled most of his tour dates due to illness. “I thought I could shake this sinusitis, but it doesn’t seem to be going away,” the E Street Band member said in a statement. “I’ve never canceled shows before. I feel terrible about this, but my doctors are telling me there’s just no way to continue right now.”

Van Zandt has been on an expansive trek with his band Disciples of Soul in support of his new record Summer of Sorcery, on which he recently played his protest classic “Sun City” for the first time in 32 years. He revived his dormant solo career back in 2017, when Bruce Springsteen launched his Broadway residency.

The only tour dates not canceled are the Chevalier Theatre in Massachusetts on November 2nd and New York’s Beacon Theatre on November 6th, the latter of which will be filmed for a future live release. “We were really looking forward to continuing this 90-show tour around the world,” Van Zandt continued. “I really hope we can make up these dates someday somehow.”

Van Zandt recently released a two-volume soundtrack to the short-lived television show Lilyhammer. One of Netflix’s first original series, it stars Van Zandt as mobster Frank “The Fixer” Tagliano, who flees to Norway under the Witness Protection Program. It was canceled after three seasons in 2015.