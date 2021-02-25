See Steven Tyler Sing ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ With Mick Fleetwood and Friends

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler sings the early Fleetwood Mac track “Rattlesnake Shake” alongside ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons in this clip from the upcoming concert film Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac.

Recorded exactly one year ago today — February 25th, 2020 — at the London Palladium, the all-star concert served as a tribute to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green, who died five months later on July 25th.

The gig — which took place just weeks before Covid-19 shut down the concert industry — also featured guests like Pete Townshend, Bill Wyman, Neil Finn, Noel Gallagher, David Gilmour, Kirk Hammett, John Mayall, Christine McVie, Jeremy Spencer, and Zak Starkey.

The concert film from the performance was scheduled to arrive in theaters in March 2021; with cinemas still shuttered due to the pandemic, Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate the Music of Peter Green and the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac will now arrive on video-on-demand in April, ahead of its Blu-ray, CD and special edition four-LP physical release on April 30th.

“The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began, and it’s important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music,” Fleetwood previously said of the gig. “Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent. I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician.”