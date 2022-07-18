 Steven Spielberg Directs Marcus Mumford's Video for 'Cannibal' - Rolling Stone
Steven Spielberg Directs Marcus Mumford’s Video for ‘Cannibal’

Legendary director’s first music video was made in “one shot, on his phone,” singer says

Steven Spielberg has made his first music video. The award-winning director added Marcus Mumford’s visuals for “Cannibal” to his legendary repertoire.

Mumford revealed the team-up with the famous director on social media Monday. The video was shot on July 3 in a high school gym in New York. Spielberg “directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone,” the musician wrote on Instagram.

Kate Capshaw, the painter and former actress who is married to Spielberg, served as the producer, art director and dolly grip on set, while Kristie Macosko Krieger co-produced and was BTS videographer, and Carey Mulligan did costumes and sound.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” Mumford continued. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

In the music video, Mumford sings the powerful song while strumming a guitas as the camera moves around his face before slowly zooming out.

“Cannibal” will appear on the Mumford & Sons frontman’s Self-Titled LP, which arrives Sept. 16.

In This Article: Marcus Mumford, Steven Spielberg

