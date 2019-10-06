 Steve Winwood Remembers Ginger Baker: ‘I Was Lucky to Play With Him’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Steve Winwood Remembers Ginger Baker: 'I Was Lucky to Play With Him' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Steve Winwood Remembers Ginger Baker: ‘I Was Lucky to Play With Him’

“Beneath his somewhat abrasive exterior, there was a very sensitive human being with a heart of gold,” singer says of Blind Faith band mate

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
1969: Rock band "Blind Faith" pose for a portrait in 1969. (L-R): Steve Winwood, Ric Grech, Ginger Baker, Eric Clapton. Photo by Bob Seidemann. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Steve Winwood (left) remembered his former Blind Faith band mate Ginger Baker (second-to-right) Sunday, hours after the Cream drummer's death at the age of 80.

Getty Images

Steve Winwood remembered his former Blind Faith band mate Ginger Baker Sunday, hours after the Cream drummer’s death at the age of 80.

“A very sad loss, and my condolences to his family and friends,” Winwood wrote in a statement. “A loss also for his contribution to music. He was well-grounded in jazz from very early on, and later managed to combine this with African and rock music to create his own inimitable style of playing.”

Blind Faith formed following the break-up of Cream and Winwood’s brief split from Traffic; after one year together and one classic LP, Blind Faith also fractured, with Baker, Winwood and bassist Ric Grech laying the foundation for the jazz-rock outfit Ginger Baker’s Air Force, with Winwood contributing to that band’s debut album.

“I was lucky to play with him in Ginger Baker’s Air Force, and to meet and work with such luminaries as Phil Seamen, Harold McNair and Graham Bond. And also in Blind Faith with Eric Clapton and Rick Grech,” Winwood continued.

“Although his appointment was very unorthodox (he showed up on the doorstep and said, ‘Here I am’) – he made a great contribution to the Blind Faith album which has withstood the test of time.”

Winwood added, “Beneath his somewhat abrasive exterior, there was a very sensitive human being with a heart of gold. He’ll be missed.”

Following Baker’s death Sunday, artists like Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson and Flea have paid tribute to the legendary drummer, as did the family of late Cream bassist Jack Bruce.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.