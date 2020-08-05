 Steve Van Zandt To Interview Alice Cooper More in 'Virtual Roadshow” - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Troye Sivan Sings to His Inner 'Rager Teenager!' on New Song Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Steve Van Zandt to Interview Alice Cooper, Martha Reeves on ‘Virtual Roadshow’

Detroit-focused episode will also feature a never-seen, pro-shot video of Bruce Springsteen and Reeves performing in 2003

By
Patrick Doyle

Senior Editor

Patrick Doyle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steven Van Zandt poses for a portrait at the Associated Press on May 6, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

Steve Van Zandt next 'Virtual Roadshow' episode will feature a never-seen, pro-shot video of Bruce Springsteen and Martha Reeves performing in 2003.

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP

Steve Van Zandt hosts the second episode of his Virtual Roadshow Thursday, featuring Martha Reeves, the Motown star whose hits with the Vandellas include “Heatwave,” “Nowhere to Run” and “Dancing in the Street.” The show focuses solely on Detroit.

Reeves will also debut a never-before-released pro-shot video of her performance of “Heatwave” with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in 2003. Other guests include Alice Cooper, who will discuss his Detroit roots and his recent return to the city to record his Breadcrumbs EP, MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer and more.

“We’re kind of winging it right now,” Van Zandt — who co-hosts the show with Drew Carey — told Rolling Stone ahead of the broadcast. “This was really a spontaneous idea just a week or two ago. We’ll see what develops into a real show.”

At this rate, it seems as though it will; the first episode aired last month, focusing on the Cleveland, Ohio, music scene to raise awareness for TeachRock, Van Zandt’s organization that provides online music appreciation courses to kids whose classrooms have been robbed of arts programs.

The show isn’t limited to rock & roll, though. On Thursday’s episode, hip-hop producer Nick Speed will also celebrate the legacy of J Dilla and discuss Detroit’s hip-hop legacy — and Cornelius Harris, founder of Exhibit 3000, the museum of Detroit Techno Music, will discuss the influence of funk and electronic music from Detroit around the world.

Says Van Zandt: “The basic idea of this Virtual Roadshow is to go from city to city exploring that region’s rich music history, talk with the musical and cultural influencers of the region and explore how the arts helped shaped and defined that city.”

In Detroit airs Thursday, August 6th at 8 p.m. ET. Register to watch now.

In This Article: Bruce Springsteen, Steve Van Zandt

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.