Stevie Van Zandt Preps New Memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations’

Stevie Van Zandt is set to publish his memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, on September 28th.

Van Zandt will also discuss his work as an activist, particularly surrounding South African apartheid and the 1985 album he spearheaded, Sun City, which featured an array of artists, including Ringo Starr, Peter Gabriel, Gil Scott-Heron, Miles Davis, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Bono, Keith Richards, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock. The musician will also delve into his forays into acting, specifically The Sopranos, as well as more recent endeavors like his radio show Underground Garage, record label, Wicked Cool, and ultimate reunion with the E Street Band.

“I’ve seen enough things that could be useful that justified writing them down and sharing them,” Van Zandt said in a statement. “As far as my life story? Well I hope this book explains it to me!”

The book’s publisher, Mary Ann Naples, added: “Stevie Van Zandt’s story is a singular arc in American culture. From his vantage point as a witness to the renaissance era of rock & roll to consequential activism and a third act in groundbreaking television, Hachette Books is proud to bring Van Zandt’s odyssey to readers.”

Unrequited Infatuations is available to preorder and will be published in hardcover, e-book, and as an audiobook.