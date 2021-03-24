 Steven Van Zandt Preps Memoir 'Unrequited Infatuations' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Sax Legends Pharoah Sanders and Archie Shepp Are Still Pushing Jazz Forward
Home Music Music News

Stevie Van Zandt Preps New Memoir ‘Unrequited Infatuations’

Musician will cover his time with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, anti-apartheid activism, acting on The Sopranos, and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
steve van zandt memoir

Heidi Gutman*

Stevie Van Zandt is set to publish his memoir, Unrequited Infatuations, on September 28th.

Van Zandt will also discuss his work as an activist, particularly surrounding South African apartheid and the 1985 album he spearheaded, Sun City, which featured an array of artists, including Ringo Starr, Peter Gabriel, Gil Scott-Heron, Miles Davis, Grandmaster Melle Mel, Bono, Keith Richards, Miles Davis, and Herbie Hancock. The musician will also delve into his forays into acting, specifically The Sopranos, as well as more recent endeavors like his radio show Underground Garage, record label, Wicked Cool, and ultimate reunion with the E Street Band.

“I’ve seen enough things that could be useful that justified writing them down and sharing them,” Van Zandt said in a statement. “As far as my life story? Well I hope this book explains it to me!”

The book’s publisher, Mary Ann Naples, added: “Stevie Van Zandt’s story is a singular arc in American culture. From his vantage point as a witness to the renaissance era of rock & roll to consequential activism and a third act in groundbreaking television, Hachette Books is proud to bring Van Zandt’s odyssey to readers.”

Unrequited Infatuations is available to preorder and will be published in hardcover, e-book, and as an audiobook.

In This Article: Steve Van Zandt, Steven Van Zandt

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1350: John David Washington
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.