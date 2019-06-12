Steve Miller Collects Unheard Tracks for Career-Spanning Box Set ‘Welcome to the Vault’

Steve Miller will place his biggest hits alongside a slew of previously unreleased tracks on a new box set, Welcome to the Vault, out October 11th via Sailor/Capitol/UMe.

The three-disc, one DVD collection will span Miller’s six-decade career and boast 38 previously unreleased recordings including demos, rehearsals, outtakes and live performances. The set will also feature five recently rediscovered Steve Miller Band tracks recorded in the Sixties and Seventies. To accompany the box set announcement, Miller shared an alternate version of his 1976 Number One single “Rock ‘N Me.”

Among the other rarities in the set are a 10-minute live performance of Little Walter’s “Blues With a Feeling,” recorded at the Fillmore West in San Francisco in 1969; a work-in-progress version of “Fly Like an Eagle” that takes the form of a 12-minute suite; and a unique pair of performances of T-Bone Walker’s 1952 hit “Lollie Lou,” one of which Walker recorded himself in the Miller family living room in 1951 (Miller’s dad, George, was a blues fan and a home recording enthusiast), while the other Miller performed at a December 2016 tribute to Walker at Lincoln Center.

Along with the 52 audio tracks, the Welcome to the Vault DVD will collect 21 live performances. Among them are rare footage of Miller at Monterey Pop 1967, a 43-minute show recorded in September 1973 at the Palace Theater in New York for broadcast on Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert, and video of Miller’s intimate 1990 performance with Les Paul at Fat Tuesday’s in New York City.

Welcome to the Vault – which is available to pre-order — will also come with a 100-page book featuring photos, memorabilia and artifacts from Miller’s personal collection, as well as a new essay by Rolling Stone senior editor David Fricke.

The Steve Miller Band will spend much of the summer on tour with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The trek kicks off tomorrow, June 13th, in Des Moines, Iowa and wraps with two nights in Woodinville, Washington, August 30th and 31st.

Welcome to the Vault Track List

Disc One

1. “Blues with a Feeling” (Live) (1969) *

2. “Don’t Let Nobody Turn You Around” – Alternate Version (1969) *

3. “Super Shuffle” (Live) (1967) **

4. “It Hurts Me Too” (Feat. Steve Miller Band) (Live) (1967)

5. “Industrial Military Complex Hex” – Alternate Version (1970) *

6. “Living in the USA” (1968)

7. “Kow Kow Calculator” – Alternate Version (1973) *

8. “Going to Mexico” – Alternate Version (1966) *

9. “Quicksilver Girl” – Alternate Version (1968) *

10. “Jackson-Kent Blues” – Alternate Version (1970) *

11. “Crossroads” (Live) (1973) *

12. “Hesitation Blues” (1972) **

13. “Seasons” – Alternate Version (1973) *

14. “Say Wow!” (1973) **

15. “Never Kill Another Man” – Alternate Version (Live) (1971) *

Disc Two

1. “The Gangster is Back” (Live) (1971)

2. “Space Cowboy” – Instrumental Version (1969) *

3. “Space Cowboy” – Alternate Version (Live) (1973) *

4. “The Joker” (1973)

5. “The Lovin’ Cup” (1973)

6. “Killing Floor” (1975) *

7. “Evil” (Live) (1973)

8. “Echoplex Blues” (1973) **

9. “Rock’n Me” – Alternate Version 1 (1976) *

10. “Rock’n Me” – Alternate Version 2 (1976) *

11. “Tain’t it the Truth” (1976) *

12. “Freight Train Blues” (1976) *

13. “True Fine Love” – Alternate Version (1975) *

14. “The Stake” – Alternate Version (1976) *

15. “My Babe” – Alternate Version (1982) *

16. “That’s the Way It’s Got to Be” (1974) **

17. “Double Trouble” (1992) *

18. “Love is Strange” (1974) *

19. “All Your Love (I Miss Loving)” – Alternate Version (1992) *

Disc Three

1. “I Wanna Be Loved” (Live) (1990) *

2. “Fly Like an Eagle” – Alternate Version (1974) *

3. “Space Intro” (1976)

4. “Fly Like an Eagle” (1976)

5. “The Window” – Alternate Version (1974) *

6. “Mercury Blues” – Alternate Version (1975) *

7. “Jet Airliner” – Alternate Version (1976) *

8. “Take the Money and Run” (1976)

9. “Dance, Dance, Dance” (1976)

10. “Swingtown” – Alternate Version (1976) *

11. “Winter Time” (1977)

12. “Who Do You Love?” (1984)

13. “Abracadabra” (1982)

14. “Macho City” – Short Version (1981)

15. “Take the Money and Run” – Alternate Version (Live) (2016) *

16. “Bizzy’s Blue Tango”* (2004)

17. “Lollie Lou” (T-Bone Walker) (Live) (1951) *

18.” Lollie Lou” (Steve Miller) (Live) (2016) *

* previously unreleased recording

**previously unreleased song

DVD

Monterey International Pop Festival – 1967

“Mercury Blues”

“Super Shuffle”

The Fillmore West – Dutch TV Show El Dorado (Pik-In) – 1970

“Kow Kow Calculator”

“Space Cowboy”

Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert – 1973

“Star Spangled Banner”

“Living in the USA”

“Space Cowboy”

“Mary Lou”

“Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma”

“The Gangster is Back”

“The Joker”

“Come on in My Kitchen”

“Seasons”

“Fly Like an Eagle”

“Living in the USA” (Reprise)

ABC In Concert with James Cotton – 1974

“Just a Little Bit”

Pine Knob, Michigan – 1982

“Abracadabra”

Steve Miller and Les Paul at Fat Tuesday’s – 1990

“I Wanna be Loved”

“CC Rider”

Live from Austin City Limits – 2011

“Fly Like an Eagle”

“Living in the USA”