Steve Miller Unearths 1970 Live ‘Peppa Sauce’ Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Steve Miller has unearthed his tribute to Jimi Hendrix — a rendition of his band’s “Peppa Sauce” recorded live on September 18th, 1970, the day Hendrix died — to mark the 50th anniversary of the guitar god’s death Friday.

“The next song is in memory of Jimi Hendrix,” Miller told the audience at San Rafael, California’s Pepperland that night before launching into a version of “Peppa Sauce” heavily infused with Hendrix’s guitar theatrics.

Miller and Hendrix were friends, and the two guitarists occasionally jammed together in the late Sixties. However, both the Steve Miller Band and the Jimi Hendrix Experience were on the bill together at 1967’s Monterey Pop — where Hendrix famously burned his Fender Stratocaster onstage — and Miller admitted to hating that stunt in a 2019 interview.

“I thought that was pathetic,” Miller told the Washington Post. “When I saw Jimi Hendrix stop playing the music he was playing and get down on his knees and pull out a can of lighter fluid and squirt it on the thing and light it, I went, ‘Boy, this really fucking sucks.’”