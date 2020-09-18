 Steve Miller Unearths 1970 Live 'Peppa Sauce' Tribute to Jimi Hendrix - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Yola, Rufus Wainwright Set for New Season of 'Austin City Limits'
Home Music Music News

Steve Miller Unearths 1970 Live ‘Peppa Sauce’ Tribute to Jimi Hendrix

Band dedicated song to Hendrix on September 18th, 1970, the day guitar god died

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Steve Miller has unearthed his tribute to Jimi Hendrix — a rendition of his band’s “Peppa Sauce” recorded live on September 18th, 1970, the day Hendrix died — to mark the 50th anniversary of the guitar god’s death Friday.

“The next song is in memory of Jimi Hendrix,” Miller told the audience at San Rafael, California’s Pepperland that night before launching into a version of “Peppa Sauce” heavily infused with Hendrix’s guitar theatrics.

Miller and Hendrix were friends, and the two guitarists occasionally jammed together in the late Sixties. However, both the Steve Miller Band and the Jimi Hendrix Experience were on the bill together at 1967’s Monterey Pop — where Hendrix famously burned his Fender Stratocaster onstage — and Miller admitted to hating that stunt in a 2019 interview.

“I thought that was pathetic,” Miller told the Washington Post. “When I saw Jimi Hendrix stop playing the music he was playing and get down on his knees and pull out a can of lighter fluid and squirt it on the thing and light it, I went, ‘Boy, this really fucking sucks.’”

In This Article: Jimi Hendrix, Steve Miller Band

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1343: Beatles Breakup 50th Anniversary
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.