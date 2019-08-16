Hear Steve Miller Band Unearth ‘Say Wow’ From Upcoming ‘Vault’ Box Set

Steve Miller Band have unearthed their song “Say Wow,” one of nearly 40 unreleased tracks destined for their upcoming Welcome to the Vault box set. The Miller-penned laid-back number was originally recorded in 1973, the same year that saw the release of the band’s hit The Joker LP.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band dig through six decades’ worth of rarities for the band’s new box set, a three-disc set featuring 38 unreleased songs, five never-heard compositions, dozens of alternate versions and live performances and more.

Welcome to the Vault also boasts a DVD compiling 21 live performances including footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert in 1973, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV and Austin City Limits in 2011.

The box set arrives October 11th accompanied by a 100-page hard-bound book with Miller’s personal photos and an essay by Rolling Stone‘s David Fricke. The set also includes 10 guitar picks emblazoned with the Steve Miller Band’s Pegasus logo and an authentic backstage pass.

Selections From the Vault, a CD and limited edition clear vinyl release collecting a dozen unreleased highlights from Welcome to the Vault, will also be released October 11th. Both editions as well as Welcome to the Vault are available to preorder now.