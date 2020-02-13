Steve Miller Band, Marty Stuart Map Out 2020 Americana Tour

The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart and the Superlatives will embark on another trek together this summer, as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and the country icon have booked another three months of dates for their 2020 Americana Tour.

The North American leg begins in Austin on June 13th — two days after Miller is inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at a New York gala on June 11th — and continues through the summer before concluding in Puyallup, Washington, on September 4th.

“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” Miller said in a statement. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American music.”

Stuart added: “Touring with the Steve Miller Band has proved to be magical. It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band.”

Gary Mule Deer will serve as the opening act for the bulk of the Americana Tour. Check out the Steve Miller Band’s site for ticket information.

Steve Miller Band Tour Dates

June 13 — Austin, TX @ Travis County Expo Center #

June 15 — Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

June 16 — Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 19 — Thackersville, OK @ Winstar

June 20 — Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Amphitheater

June 23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 24 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

June 29 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens

June 30 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 9-10 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 12 — Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

July 14 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field

July 15 — Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion

July 18 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort Events Center

July 19 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove

July 22 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 23 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum *

July 25 — Kemptville, ON @ Kemptville Live *

July 26 — Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre *

July 28 — Orillia, ON @ Entertainment Centre *

July 30 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort

July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

August 1 — Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery

August 8 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater **

August 9 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center **

August 11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

August 12 — Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook Pavilion

August 14 — Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

August 15 — Bridgeport, CT @ The Ballpark at Harbor Yard

August 21 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 22 — Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

August 24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

August 27 — Walla Walla, WA @ The Range Amphitheater

August 29 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

August 30 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 1 — Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Centre ***

September 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific National Exhibition Fair ***

September 4 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ***

# No Gary Mule Deer

* Matthew Curry supporting (no Marty Stuart and no Gary Mule Deer)

** Festival date (also features Brian Wilson, Marty Stuart, Taj Mahal, Gary Mule Deer)

*** Support TBA