Steve Miller Band Schedule 2019 Spring Tour

Rock Hall band, now in their 51st year, plot eight southeastern U.S. shows in March

Steve Miller of the Steve Miller Band performs in concert at ACL Live in Austin, Texas.

After celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2018, Steve Miller Band will return to the road this spring for a brief southeastern U.S. tour.

After celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2018, Steve Miller Band will return to the road this spring for a brief tour through the southeastern portion of the United States.

The eight-date trek opens March 12th in Clearwater, Florida and wraps two weeks later with a March 24th gig in Southaven, Mississippi.

All performances for the spring tour will be an “Evening with Steve Miller Band” without any opener.

In 2018, their 50th year of existence, Steve Miller Band spent the summer touring with Peter Frampton as well as released their career-spanning Ultimate Hits collection, which Miller himself curated.

Steve Miller Band Tour Dates

March 12 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 13 – Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
March 16 – Orlando, FL @ Universal Studios Florida
March 17 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 20 – Greenville, SC @ Peace Center
March 21 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery Performing Arts Center
March 23 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
March 24 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater

