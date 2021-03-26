Steve Miller Band Preps 1977 Live Album, Concert Film

The Steve Miller Band have unearthed a 1977 live album and concert film, out May 14th via Sailor/Capitol/UMe.

Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977, was recorded at the Cap Center in Landover, Maryland. “[It] captures the band right at the peak after The Joker, and in the middle of Fly Like an Eagle and Book of Dreams, a stream of hits,” Miller said in a statement. “We decided to call it Breaking Ground because that’s exactly what we were doing.”

The set has remained unreleased until now and contains hits like “Take the Money and Run” and “Jet Airliner,” the latter of which you can hear above. It also includes a rarely performed cover of Robert Johnson’s “Come on in My Kitchen.”

The live album will be released in a variety of formats — including double LP and CD — with liner notes by Rolling Stone contributor David Fricke. “They were at a perfect crossroads of psychedelic zeal and progressive, popcraft while staying true to Miller’s first love, the blues,” he writes.

The album can be preordered now, while the full concert performance will be available to stream on the Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video.

Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977 Tracklist

1. Living in the U.S.A.

2. Space Cowboy

3. Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma

4. Come on in My Kitchen

5. Wild Mountain Honey

6. The Window/Winter Time

7. The Stake

8. Mercury Blues

9. Serenade

10. Take the Money and Run

11. Jet Airliner

12. Space Intro

13. Fly Like an Eagle

14. Rock’n Me

15. The Joker

16. Seasons

17. So Long Blues