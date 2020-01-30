Watch Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers Perform ‘California’ on ‘Colbert’

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers appeared on The Late Show to perform their new single “California.” The group, who dropped the new single earlier this month, gave the bluesy track a rollicking feel onstage, with Martin playing banjo and singing.

Martin also sat down for an interview with host Stephen Colbert, in which he talked about his love for Lil Nas X’s hit “Old Town Road” and his interactions with fans. “The song ‘Old Town Road’ was a huge hit in our house, too,” Martin said. “My daughter would get so excited.”





Martin also took the opportunity to show Colbert how he washes a guitar before a performance, a process that appears to be very thorough and unnecessary.

Following the release of “California,” Martin will head out on “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” tour with Martin Short in the U.S., U.K. and Ireland. Meanwhile, the Steep Canyon Rangers will release the new album Be Still Moses, with the Asheville Symphony Orchestra, on March 6th.