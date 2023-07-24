Steve Lacy Struggles to Let Go of a Love He No Longer Wants in ‘Helmet’ Video

Steve Lacy’s heart needs some protection. On Monday, the musician released the video for his single “Helmet,” which finds the singer struggling to get over (and rid of) a clingy partner he no longer wants to be with, as he begs them to “let me go as I’m tryna let go of you.”

The Aus Taylor-directed video sees the star getting out of bed and singing the song’s lyrics while looking at himself in the mirror before the video transitions into a repeating sequence of Lacy falling into his unmade bed, seemingly depicting the passing of time.

“I tried my best to be worth all your while,” he sings. “You just gotta let me go as I’m tryna let go of you.”

“loving u was a hazard so i…. (fill in the blank),” he captioned a post about the visual.

“Helmet” is the fourth single off Lacy’s sophomore album Gemini Rights, which he released last summer. “Bad Habit” stood out as the biggest track on the LP, landing him in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks straight. (He also performed “Bad Habit” at the Grammys in February and both “Bad Habit” and “Helmet” on Saturday Night Live.)

Lacy told Rolling Stone last fall that his personal experiences inspired the album. “I put a lot of effort, and care, and time into this one. More than any project I ever did… I had a lot of truth to tell in my personal life; that bled through my album,” he said at the time. ” I want this to be like you know me. Like, this is how I talk to my friends when I’m venting. “

A Rolling Stone review last summer described the album as a “tight collection of rock and R&B, funk and jazz, psych and hip-hop that’s as warm and airy as the cusp of summer, when Geminis are born.”