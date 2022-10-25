Steve Lacy Destroys Fan’s Camera Onstage After Getting Hit With It

Steve Lacy will not tolerate having things thrown at him on stage. During his show in New Orleans Monday night, Oct. 21, the Gemini Rights musician had a heated reaction after he was hit by a camera during a performance of his hit “Bad Habit.”

Video footage from the concert captured Lacy stopping the song early to say, “Don’t throw shit on my fucking stage. Please!”

Lacy then walked up to a fan in the front row, asked for the camera, and aggressively threw it on the ground as the crowd lets out a gasp. “Yeah, that’s it,” he said before walking off stage. “Peace.”

Although “Bad Habit” is typically the last song of his official setlist, at previous shows, Lacy has returned to sing “C U Girl” and “Dark Red” for an encore.

“he handled that so poorly 💀,” wrote one fan on TikTok. “He needa get humbled real quick,” added another. “Nah Steve dragged it. That was so unnecessary,” added a third.

A small clip of Lacy’s song “Bad Habit” went viral on TikTok over the summer, and footage from his shows show the audience frequently singing along with just the short snippets that went viral. TikTok user @Diioorrxo_, who shared the footage of the show in New Orleans, added in another video that, “He was already mad on some shit because nobody knew the songs.”

In some footage, Lacy has shared his frustration about that.

“Why did y’all stop? Let’s get the next verse, come on,” he told the audience in one video from a gig earlier this month, pointing the microphone to the crowd before utter silence.

The TikTok virality of “Bad Habit” helped propel the song to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it’s spent 16 weeks on the chart in total. The track was recently dethroned by Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy.”

Lacy recently spoke to Rolling Stone about “Bad Habit,” saying it was “really beautiful to watch” the song blow up on its own.

“I really had no idea that it would be [successful] like this. I don’t even have that brain. I’m just making stuff constantly, and I’m always chasing that feeling of loving an idea. And I’m really harsh,” he said, later adding, “I’m super grateful that I get to see how people interact with this music and create moments. I’ve been sitting back and trying to make sense of it all. Mad gratitude. And just super inspired.”

Lacy is currently halfway through his tour and is set to make stops in Austin, Las Vegas, Oakland, and Los Angeles through mid-November.