Steve Gunn Previews ‘The Unseen in Between’ LP With New ‘Vagabond’ Video

Steve Gunn presents vivid wayfarer characters in his new song “Vagabond.” The song appears on his forthcoming album, The Unseen in Between, which will be released on January 18th via Matador Records. It follows Gunn’s previously released LP singles, “New Moon” and “Stonehurst Cowboy.”

Named after Gunn’s favorite Agnes Varda film, the pensive, twangy “Vagabond” features Gunn’s intricate picking as Gunn describes wandering characters like, “Mona” who’s “camped out in a graveyard/ Took a job and cleaned some tombstones/ Like lovers in a crooked dream” and “Jean-Pierre” who “came from the road/ his artwork remains unsold.”

Directed by Jason Evans, the song’s new black-and-white video mirrors the tune’s contemplative mood, intertwining close-ups of Gunn’s fretwork and shots of him seated singing as he unfurls his characters’ tales. Meg Baird’s delicate harmonies punctuate the lyrics.

Gunn has also unveiled additional North American tour dates, which includes a newly scheduled appearance in Long Beach, California at The Hangout, and new spring shows, which kick off on April 18th at Cactus Club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The run wraps in Washington, DC at Sonbyrd on May 4th.

Steve Gunn Tour Dates

