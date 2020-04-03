‘In My Room’ With Steve Earle

Steve Earle joins Rolling Stone for “In My Room,” our new IGTV series that features artists performing music from their own homes during quarantine. The singer-songwriter tuned in from his home in Fairview, Tennessee, with just a guitar and a microphone set up.

“This isn’t my room, it’s my living room, which I’m not in very much anymore because I’m in New York most of the time,” he said, before launching into a few growling folk songs: the ballad “John Henry Was a Steel Drivin’ Man,” as well as his own songs “Christmas in Washington” and “Copperhead Road.” Earle signed off with a simple refrain: “Be good, stay well, wash your hands.”

If you’re looking for a bigger fix of Steve Earle livestream performances, he’ll be performing his own on Sunday, April 5th, at 3:00 p.m. EST on his official Facebook page. The special solo performance is to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch mining disaster, which killed 29 men in a mining explosion in West Virginia. Earle will be highlighting songs he wrote and performed for the Off-Broadway play Coal Country, and the audio from the livestream will also air via Earle’s weekly Hardcore Troubadour radio show, on Sirius XM Outlaw Country, Channel 60, premiering April 11th at 9:00 p.m. EST.

To support musicians undergoing financial hardship, please consider giving to the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Visit Steve Earle’s website to support him directly.

