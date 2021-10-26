Steve Earle Taps Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile for John Henry’s Friends Benefit

Steve Earle’s seventh annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit Concert is coming to New York City’s Town Hall on December 13th. Presented in partnership with City Winery, the event features a lineup with Steve Earle & the Dukes as headliners as well as Bruce Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, Willie Nile, the Mastersons, and Matt Savage. General sale for the event begins on Friday, November 5th.

“The John Henry’s Friends concerts are obviously a labor of love for myself as well as an expression of the generosity of all the performers who have suited up and showed up over the years,” Earle said of the event. “I’m especially grateful for this year’s new friends, my neighbor Willie Nile, my old friend Rosanne Cash and my hero Bruce Springsteen.”

Proceeds from the benefit concert will be put toward the Keswell School, which provides educational, therapeutic, and supportive services for children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder, as well as their families.

The Keswell School was also the selected recipient of proceeds from last year’s benefit concert. The previous lineup featured Emmylou Harris, Graham Nash, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell, Josh Ritter, and more. The educational program is close-to-home for Earle, whose son John Henry attends as a student.

“I have friends that come to see John Henry because it makes them feel better because he’s just kind of all love,” Earle told Rolling Stone back in 2018. “He’s my favorite person to hang out with at this point in my life.”