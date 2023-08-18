Steve Aoki Expands His Universe with New LP ‘HiROQUEST: Double Helix’

Steve Aoki is expanding the HiROQUEST universe.

The Grammy-nominated artist will release his 10th studio LP HiROQUEST: Double Helix on Nov. 17, Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal. The record will feature collaborations with Paris Hilton, Akon, Ángela Aguilar, Dana Paola, Greeicy, Galantis, JJ Lin, Hayley Kiyoko, Galantis, Timmy Trumpet, and John Martin, and follows 2022’s HiROQUEST: Genesis.

“HiROQUEST is an entire world I crafted around an enigmatic character named HiRO,” explained Aoki in a statement. “Part I was largely driven by my alt-music roots in hardcore punk bands. Now, the story continues on Double Helix, which embraces dance culture while intertwining the pulse of contemporary Latin music.”

While Genesis spanned genres from the emo-rock “Kult” with Grandson and Jasiah, to “Ultimate” with Santa Fe Klan and Snow Tha Product, and “Kong 2.0” with Natanael Cano, Double Helix is already shaping up to be another expansive feat. The upcoming album will include recently released singles “Invítame A Un Café” with Ángela Aguilar, “Diferente” with CNCO, “The Show” with JJ Lin, and “Muñecas” with TINI and La Joaqui, which was nominated for Univisión’s 2023 Premios Juventud Awards.

Aoki also premieres the remake of Akon’s 2003 hit “Locked Up” with French producer duo TRINIX, alongside a funky claymation music video. “Working with Akon to reimagine his 2003 hit ‘Locked Up’ was a dream come true—a fusion of styles I adore,” said the chart-topping producer. “This album harmonizes nostalgia and contemporary sounds, placing collaboration at its core.”

HiROQUEST: Double Helix promises to be a sonic blend of dance culture and contemporary Latin music, while also bringing it back to Aoki’s roots as a producer.