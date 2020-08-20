 Steve Aoki Remixes Crass' Punk Classic 'Banned From the Roxy' - Rolling Stone
Steve Aoki Brings Blistering Bass and Synths to Remix of Crass’ ‘Banned From the Roxy’

“Roxy (Unfuck the World)” remix will appear on 12-inch vinyl single, with proceeds going to charity

Jon Blistein

Steve Aoki has transformed the Crass classic “Banned From the Roxy” into a scorching blast of electro-clash with a new remix set to appear on a 12-inch vinyl single, Normal Never Was III.

The release, out Friday, August 21st, via One Little Independent Records, is part of Crass’ ongoing remix project, and all proceeds will be donated to Refuge, a U.K.-based organization that aids women and children facing domestic violence.

“Banned From the Roxy” appeared on Crass’ 1978 debut, The Feeding of the 5000, a snarling bit of pushback aimed at the titular London club. The song was indeed a response to the Roxy banning the anarcho-punk outfit after a particularly rowdy night, but the lyrics cleverly tied their expulsion to larger issues of inequality and power.

Aoki’s new remix, dubbed “Roxy (Unfuck the World),” reconfigures the original’s brash guitars and rat-a-tat drums into an equally audacious mix of grinding synths, spitfire drums and bone-rattling bass.

“Different genre, different world, but common ground,” Crass’ Penny Rimbaud tells Rolling Stone. “Steve’s contribution to the remix project defies the divide and rule notions of the governing classes and brings us together in a vibrant scream for liberation.”

Aoki adds: “Remixing the legendary band Crass was a big honor for me, and when they told me the proceeds from the remix would all be donated to a Refuge to help women in need my answer was an immediate yes. There’s a lot of people and problems that need our help and attention in this world, and I only hope that the money raised by this remix project helps to unfuck some of it.”

Along with Aoki’s remix of “Banned From the Roxy,” the Normal Never Was III 12-inch will include Japanese outsider artist Mikado Koko’s take on “Asylum.” The single is the third installment in Crass’ The Feeding of the 5000 remix project, which they launched last year when they made all the original instrument stems from their debut album available to download for free.

