 Steve Albini Wins Second World Series of Poker Bracelet - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Christian Lee Hutson for 'CBS Mornings' Performance
Home Music Music News

Steve Albini Wins Second World Series of Poker Bracelet: ‘I Kept Surviving’

Big Black singer and In Utero producer takes home $196,000 prize in H.O.R.S.E. event, conquering a field of 773 players

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 03: Guitarist and vocalist Steve Albini of Shellac performs on stage during Primavera Sound 2022 on June 03, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)BARCELONA, SPAIN - JUNE 03: Guitarist and vocalist Steve Albini of Shellac performs on stage during Primavera Sound 2022 on June 03, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Shellac's Steve Albini at Primavera Sound 2022

WireImage

Steve Albini, the producer of Nirvana’s In Utero and singer-guitarist in bands like Big Black and Shellac, won his second World Series of Poker bracelet Friday night at the annual tournament.

Albini, who won his first WSOP bracelet in 2018 in the Seven-Card Stud event, emerged victorious from a field of 773 players in the 2022 $1,500 H.O.R.S.E. event. The producer walked away with a first place prize of $196,000 and, more importantly to poker players, the event’s prestigious bracelet.

“Everything in my life comes in pieces, in parts. Poker is one part of my life,” he said after his win,” Albini told WSOP after the win Saturday, which came just weeks after Shellac performed at the Primavera Sound festival.

“So when I’m playing poker, I try to commit to it. I try to take it seriously. I try to make sure I devote the attention to it that it deserves as an occupation. But it’s only part of my year. I only play tournaments at the World Series of Poker. I play cash games informally in Chicago. It’s a part of my livelihood, but it’s not my profession.”

Related Stories

Steve Albini Wins World Series of Poker Event
Watch Steve Albini Detail Poker Championship Win in New Doc

Related Stories

elvis presley
Elvis Presley: His 10 Best Country Songs
'Silence of the Lambs': The Complete Buffalo Bill Story

At one point during the H.O.R.S.E. event, Albini sat 6 million in chips behind the leader. However, he battled back through a series of all-in bets to become chip leader at the final table, ultimately winning the tournament with a final hand of a club flush.

“The first one felt like a fluke. This one also felt like a fluke. I was all-in a million times in this tournament,” Albini, who wore a t-shirt of the noise band Jackonuts for “luck,” added. “In the Stud tournament, the bracelet that I won in 2018, I was never all-in in that tournament. I was never short of chips. But it still felt like I kind of fluked it because I beat a table full of really great players that I didn’t expect to beat. This time it felt like a fluke because I was so short on chips so often, and I kept getting all in, and I kept surviving.”

In This Article: Big Black, Poker, Steve Albini

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.