Stereolab Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years

Electronic pop group Stereolab will embark on their first North American tour in 11 years beginning this fall.
The month-long run of gigs begins September 16th in El Paso, Texas and circles the U.S. and Canada before concluding with a two-night stand at San Francisco’s Fillmore. Stereolab also booked a festival slot at California’s Desert Daze on October 11th.
Check out the band’s website for ticket information as well as details on the influential group’s ongoing reissue project, which will see seven Stereolab albums rereleased over the course of the year.
Reissues for 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet are due out May 3rd.
Stereolab Tour Dates
September 16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
September 17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
September 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
September 20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
September 21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
September 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
September 27 & 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
September 29 – Boston, MA @ Royale
October 1 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
October 2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
October 3 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
October 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
October 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
October 7 – Denver, CD @ Gothic Theatre
October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
October 11 – Moreno Beach, CA @ Desert Daze
October 13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
October 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
October 18 & 19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore