Stereolab Announce First North American Tour in 12 Years

Electronic pop group Stereolab will embark on their first North American tour in 11 years beginning this fall.

The month-long run of gigs begins September 16th in El Paso, Texas and circles the U.S. and Canada before concluding with a two-night stand at San Francisco’s Fillmore. Stereolab also booked a festival slot at California’s Desert Daze on October 11th.

Check out the band’s website for ticket information as well as details on the influential group’s ongoing reissue project, which will see seven Stereolab albums rereleased over the course of the year.

Reissues for 1993’s Transient Random Noise-Bursts With Announcements and 1994’s Mars Audiac Quintet are due out May 3rd.

Stereolab Tour Dates

September 16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

September 17 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

September 19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

September 20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

September 21 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

September 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 25 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 27 & 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

September 29 – Boston, MA @ Royale

October 1 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

October 2 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

October 3 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

October 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

October 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

October 7 – Denver, CD @ Gothic Theatre

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

October 11 – Moreno Beach, CA @ Desert Daze

October 13 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 18 & 19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore