Stereolab Stretch Reunion Tour Into 2020 With New U.S. Dates

Less than nine months after Stereolab’s first North American tour in 11 years, the reunited electronic-pop group will return stateside for a three-week trek.

The new slate of dates opens with a May 1st slot at the just-announced III Points in Miami and concludes May 19th at San Francisco’s Warfield. Along the way, Stereolab will also perform at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Terminal 5 in New York, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, and other stops.

Tickets for all nonfestival U.S. gigs go on sale Friday, January 24th, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

In addition to the band’s first U.S. tour in 11 years, 2019 also witnessed the reissuing of seven albums from Stereolab’s catalog. The band was dormant from 2009 until their reunion trek, which will visit Australia and Southeast Asia this year before returning to the U.S.

Stereolab Tour Dates

May 1 — Miami, FL @ III Points

May 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 4 — Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

May 5 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 7 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

May 8 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

May 9 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 10 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

May 13 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

May 15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets

May 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

May 18 — Big Sur, CA @ Big Sur HMML

May 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre