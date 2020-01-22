 Stereolab Stretch Reunion Tour Into 2020 With New U.S. Dates - Rolling Stone
Stereolab Stretch Reunion Tour Into 2020 With New U.S. Dates

Following first North American tour in 11 years, reunited electronic-pop band return for 13 more U.S. shows

Reporter

Stereolab - Laetitia SadierStereolab in concert at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK - 12 Jun 2019

Less than nine months after Stereolab's first North American tour in 11 years, the reunited electronic-pop group will return stateside for a three-week trek.

Less than nine months after Stereolab’s first North American tour in 11 years, the reunited electronic-pop group will return stateside for a three-week trek.

The new slate of dates opens with a May 1st slot at the just-announced III Points in Miami and concludes May 19th at San Francisco’s Warfield. Along the way, Stereolab will also perform at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, Terminal 5 in New York, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, and other stops.

Tickets for all nonfestival U.S. gigs go on sale Friday, January 24th, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

In addition to the band’s first U.S. tour in 11 years, 2019 also witnessed the reissuing of seven albums from Stereolab’s catalog. The band was dormant from 2009 until their reunion trek, which will visit Australia and Southeast Asia this year before returning to the U.S.

Stereolab Tour Dates

May 1 — Miami, FL @ III Points
May 3 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 4 — Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
May 5 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 7 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
May 8 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
May 9 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 10 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
May 13 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
May 15 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriets
May 17 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
May 18 — Big Sur, CA @ Big Sur HMML
May 19 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

