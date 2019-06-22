×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Bill Maher: Only Oprah Can Beat Trump Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Stephen Stills Pays Tribute to CSNY Manager Elliot Roberts

Singer calls longtime manager, who died Friday at age of 76, “tough as a barbed wire fence, fiercely loyal and keenly observant”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
LONDON - SEPTEMBER 14: Rock Manager Elliot Roberts posed backstage at Wembley Stadium on September 14 1974 (Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

Stephen Stills remembered legendary and longtime CSNY manager Elliot Roberts following his death Friday at the age of 76.

Redferns

Stephen Stills remembered legendary music manager Elliot Roberts, who helped guide the careers of Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and CSNY, following Roberts’ death Friday at the age of 76.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Stills called Roberts “probably the kindest, gentlest, and far and away the funniest man I ever worked with in Show Business.”

“He was also tough as a barbed wire fence, fiercely loyal and keenly observant; guarding the best interests of his clients with uncommon tenacity and skill,” Stills wrote.

“But his greatest gift was his soulful, open heart. No doubt it was the source of his sensitivity and singular understanding of the courageous honesty with which a great artist willingly reveals their soul and transports us. He allowed himself to feel the vulnerability of being fully immersed in the moment, yet oddly untethered. It is a profound experience and not easily undertaken. I have seen him do it, and felt him with me, swimming in the ether.”

Related

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 18: Producer Elliot Roberts speaks onstage during the "Neil Young Journeys" Q&A at the 2012 Los Angeles Film Festival held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 18, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)
Elliot Roberts, Longtime Neil Young Manager, Dead at 76
Song You Need To Know: Neil Young 'Alabama' (Live)

Roberts, who in addition to being Young’s longtime manager also worked alongside artists ranging from Tom Petty, Tracy Chapman and the Cars, died Friday, a rep for Roberts’ Lookout Management confirmed to Rolling Stone. No cause of death was revealed.

In his statement, Stills praised Roberts’ “unique ability to recognize a great artist when he saw one. His natural empathy was perfectly suited for his emergence as an enormously impactful personal manager to a collection of the most legendary artists of our time. I am honored to have been his friend, forever grateful that he chose to represent me. I truly loved Elliot Roberts and shall miss him beyond measure.”

Stills’ Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young band mate Graham Nash previously said in a statement, “He was the glue that kept CSNY together in our early years and I will certainly miss him with sadness in my heart.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad