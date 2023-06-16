Stephen Marley Pays Tribute to His Family in Music Video for Single ‘Old Soul’

Stephen Marley has shared a music video for his new single, “Old Soul.” The upbeat acoustic song reflects on Marley’s relationship with his dad, Bob Marley, and his journey through the family legacy.

The video showcases a vibrant retrospective that includes old family photos, vintage album covers and images from the history of Jamaican music. Marley calls the clip a “tribute to the ones who made it all possible.”

Marley co-wrote the song with Jamaican pop star Omi, whose manager Specialist, brought it to Marley saying it fit him. "I had to change up the years to place my life in it," Marley explained in a statement. "But really, Omi gave me the first inspiration." The song was recorded during a series of jam sessions that took place during lockdown on a remote family farm in the Florida countryside.

“Old Soul” also heralds Marley’s next solo album. “We come to free the people’s minds,” Marley said of his current goal with his music. “Only way you can free your soul is to free your mind. My father said, ‘No chains on my feet, but I’m not free,’ and then he come to say, ‘Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery.’ Anywhere the music calls us, we are going to be there to spread the message of love and unity.”

The musician will hit the road this summer on his Babylon by Bus Summer Tour, which will feature openers Fortunate Youth, Skip Marley, Jesse Royal, Hirie, Arise Roots, and Roots of Creation on various dates. The trek kicks off in San Diego on June 24 and ends in St. Petersburg, Florida on Aug. 18.