Stephen Marley to Livestream Concert of Bob Marley Classics

Stephen Marley will round out the final events in celebration of his late father Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with a livestream concert Thursday (January 28th) at 8 p.m. ET. He will perform a selection of Bob Marley’s songs on the reggae legend’s official YouTube channel followed by a Q&A that takes place on CEEK and the CEEK VR app.

His eight-song set will include “Babylon System” and “Zimbabwe” from 1979 album Survival, 1973 Burnin’ tracks “Burnin’ and Lootin'” and “I Shot the Sheriff,” Exodus‘ “Three Little Birds” and “One Love” from 1977, “All Day All Night” from the original Jamaican mix of 1973 breakthrough album Catch a Fire, and 1980 Uprising classic “Could You Be Loved.”

Both the concert and Q&A will be archived on CEEK’s virtual reality platform, 360VR. The performance and conversation can also be viewed without a VR headset via CEEK’s website.

The show caps off the year-long Marley75 celebrations, which included eldest son Ziggy Marley’s livestream concert of Bob Marley classics, the 12-part documentary series Bob Marley: Legacy that featured soccer doc Rhythm of the Game, new videos for “No Women, No Cry” and “Three Little Birds,” the unearthing of live performances and a SiriusXM station dedicated to the reggae legend.