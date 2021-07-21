 Stephen Marley Plots 'Babylon by Bus' Tour - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Stephen Marley Plots ‘Babylon by Bus’ Tour

19-date trek includes Bob Marley tribute concert date with Ziggy Marley

MIAMI FL - APRIL 20: Ziggy Marley, Julian Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley perform during the Kaya Music Festival at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on April 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Credit: mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX

Ziggy Marley, Julian Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley and Ky-Mani Marley perform during the Kaya Music Festival at Bayfront Park Amphitheater on April 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida.

mpi04/MediaPunch /IPX/AP

Stephen Marley has announced the dates for his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour. Titled after Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1978 live album, the shows will feature Stephen’s songs spanning his 40-plus year career alongside songs from his father’s catalog.

The 19-date U.S. trek kicks off on August 26th at Mateel Community Center in Redway, California and wraps at Salvage Station in Asheville, North Carolina on September 26th. The run includes a Bob Marley tribute concert with Stephen’s brother Ziggy Marley in celebration of what would have been their father’s 76th birthday year. The special show with the Marley brothers takes place on September 12th at BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California.

A portion of each ticket sale from the upcoming tour will benefit  Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit established by Stephen, Damian and Julian Marley, which provides aid to communities in need.

Earlier in the year, Stephen rounded out the celebrations for Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with a livestream performance and celebrated his own with a 4/20 livestream concert.

Stephen Marley ‘Babylon by Bus’ U.S. Tour Dates
August 26 — Redway, CA @ Mateel Community Center
August 27, — Placerville, CA @ Dry Diggings Festival
August 28 — Monterey, CA @ Fairgrounds
August 29 — Rohnert Park, CA @ Somo
August 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
September 2 — Denver, CO @ Number Thirty Eight
September 4 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R Ford Amphitheater
September 5 — Aztec, NM @ Tico Time River
September 8 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
September 10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn (Virgin Hotel)
September 11 — San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park In The Park
September 12 — Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
September 15 — Austin, TX @ Haute Spot
September 16 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
September 17 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
September 18 — Aurora, IL @The Piazza
September 21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live
September 25 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
September 26 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

 

Rolling Stone
