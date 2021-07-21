Stephen Marley Plots ‘Babylon by Bus’ Tour

Stephen Marley has announced the dates for his ‘Babylon by Bus’ tour. Titled after Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1978 live album, the shows will feature Stephen’s songs spanning his 40-plus year career alongside songs from his father’s catalog.

The 19-date U.S. trek kicks off on August 26th at Mateel Community Center in Redway, California and wraps at Salvage Station in Asheville, North Carolina on September 26th. The run includes a Bob Marley tribute concert with Stephen’s brother Ziggy Marley in celebration of what would have been their father’s 76th birthday year. The special show with the Marley brothers takes place on September 12th at BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California.

A portion of each ticket sale from the upcoming tour will benefit Ghetto Youths Foundation, a non-profit established by Stephen, Damian and Julian Marley, which provides aid to communities in need.

Earlier in the year, Stephen rounded out the celebrations for Bob Marley’s 75th birthday with a livestream performance and celebrated his own with a 4/20 livestream concert.

Stephen Marley ‘Babylon by Bus’ U.S. Tour Dates

August 26 — Redway, CA @ Mateel Community Center

August 27, — Placerville, CA @ Dry Diggings Festival

August 28 — Monterey, CA @ Fairgrounds

August 29 — Rohnert Park, CA @ Somo

August 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

September 2 — Denver, CO @ Number Thirty Eight

September 4 — Vail, CO @ Gerald R Ford Amphitheater

September 5 — Aztec, NM @ Tico Time River

September 8 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

September 10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Event Lawn (Virgin Hotel)

September 11 — San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park In The Park

September 12 — Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

September 15 — Austin, TX @ Haute Spot

September 16 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

September 17 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 18 — Aurora, IL @The Piazza

September 21 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverfront Live

September 25 — Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

September 26 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station