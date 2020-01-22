Stephen Malkmus Announces New Album ‘Traditional Techniques’, Shares ‘Xian Man’

Stephen Malkmus has announced a new album, Traditional Techniques, out March 6th on Matador. This will be Malkmus’ third solo LP without the Jicks or Pavement, following 2001’s Stephen Malkmus and 2019’s Groove Denied.

Malkmus recorded the record with Chris Funk of The Decemberists and Matt Sweeney, who’s worked with Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Chavez.

The indie artist also shared the album’s lead single, “Xian Man,” on Wednesday. In a press statement, Malkmus referred to the song as “straight-up commune rock,” making reference to Christianity and using Afghani instrumentation amongst its 12-string guitar-picking.

Additionally, Malkmus is featured on lead guitar for a new song “Jerome,” by New York rock band Endless Boogie. The track will be released on a 7″ single along with Weak Signal’s “Rolex,” out February 28th on Wharf Cat.

Malkmus will embark on a North American tour this spring with an all-new band, featuring Funk and Sweeney along with Brad Truax, Jake Morris, Qais Essar and Eric Zang. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Traditional Techniques Tracklist

1. ACC Kirtan

2. Xian Man

3. The Greatest Own in Legal History

4. Cash Up

5. Shadowbanned

6. What Kind of Person

7. Flowin’ Robes

8. Brainwashed

9. Signal Western

10. Amberjack

Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates

March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

April 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

April 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

April 7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

April 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 9 – Richmond, VA @ The National

April 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

April 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

April 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hal