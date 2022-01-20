Stephen Malkmus Debuts Two New Songs at First Live Show Since 2019

Stephen Malkmus showcased two new songs at a concert in Portland, the musician’s first show since 2019. Performing at venue the Alberta Abbey, Malkmus and his band also played Pavement’s “Father To A Sister Of Thought” and covered Wilco’s “Box Full Of Letters.”

The new songs, titled “MTV” and “Making Friends,” have yet to be officially released. The tracks mark Malkmus’ first new music since his 2020 album Traditional Techniques, a collection of folk tunes on which he plays a 12-string acoustic guitar, and the album B-side “Juliefuckingette.”

Malkmus’ formative band, Pavement, recently announced a new box set packed with rarities and previously unreleased tracks from the sessions for 1999’s Terror Twilight. The collection, Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, will arrive Apr. 8 via Matador Records.

The 45-track set will include the remastered original album, B-sides, home demos, rehearsal tapes, live recordings from the late Nineties, and the rough tracks from Pavement’s scrapped session at Sonic Youth’s Echo Canyon studio. Twenty-eight of the tracks have never been released — save for “Be the Hook,” which the band dropped last week to accompany the box set announcement.

Later this year, Pavement will return to the road for the first time in over a decade, reuniting for sets at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and NOS Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal, in June before kicking off a North American and European tour in the fall.

Pavement first teased this reunion back in June 2019, announcing at the time that they would reunite for the 2020 edition of Primavera Sound before heading off on a European tour. Those shows were eventually called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and it wasn’t until recently that Pavement confirmed they still planned to return to the road in 2022.

Tickets for all Pavement shows are on sale now, with information available via Pavement’s website.