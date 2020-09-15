Stephen Malkmus Drops ‘Juliefuckingette,’ Reschedules Tour

Stephen Malkmus pays tribute to Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in “Juliefuckingette,” a B-side to his recent LP Traditional Techniques.

“Polish the chrome on the ‘Vette/Romeo and Juliefuckingette, the star-crossed lovers,” Malkmus sings over a serene, 12-string acoustic. “You know you wanna be them but you can’t do that quite yet.”

Malkmus also rescheduled his tour dates in support of Traditional Techniques, which was set to kick off last spring and conclude on July 11th. In between dates, he was scheduled to reunite with Pavement at the 2020 Primavera Sound Festival — their first in a decade — but the festival has been postponed until 2021.

Malkmus will embark on the rescheduled tour on March 2nd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will conclude on April 24th in Seattle, Washington.