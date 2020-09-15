Stephen Malkmus Drops ‘Juliefuckingette,’ Reschedules Tour

Stephen Malkmus pays tribute to Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in “Juliefuckingette,” a B-side to his recent LP Traditional Techniques.
“Polish the chrome on the ‘Vette/Romeo and Juliefuckingette, the star-crossed lovers,” Malkmus sings over a serene, 12-string acoustic. “You know you wanna be them but you can’t do that quite yet.”
Malkmus also rescheduled his tour dates in support of Traditional Techniques, which was set to kick off last spring and conclude on July 11th. In between dates, he was scheduled to reunite with Pavement at the 2020 Primavera Sound Festival — their first in a decade — but the festival has been postponed until 2021.
Malkmus will embark on the rescheduled tour on March 2nd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and will conclude on April 24th in Seattle, Washington.
Stephen Malkmus Rescheduled Tour Dates
March 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
March 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
March 4 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
March 5 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
March 6 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
March 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
March 9 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
March 10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
March 11 – Richmond, VA @ The National
March 12 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
March 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
March 14 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
March 16 – Boston, MA @ Royale
March 17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
March 18 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
March 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
March 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
March 21 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
April 9 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 10 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
April 11 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
April 12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
April 13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
April 14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
April 16 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
April 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
April 18 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
April 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
April 22 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
April 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
April 24 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox