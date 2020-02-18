Stephen Malkmus Drops ‘Brainwashed,’ Expands 2020 Tour Dates

Stephen Malkmus has dropped a previously unreleased song, “Brainwashed” — as well as even more tour dates. His upcoming LP, Traditional Techniques, is out March 6th on Matador.
Made by the French production company La Blogothèque and directed by Thibaut Charlut, the clip above features Malkmus playing an intimate “Brainwashed” on acoustic guitar at La Fontaine de Belleville in Paris. “Brainwash me, brainwash me/please take these old thoughts away,” he sings, while the crowd sips cappuccinos behind him.
Malkmus will embark on the second North American leg on June 26th, kicking off at the Imperial in Vancouver. He’ll make stops along the West Coast, stopping in Dallas on July 7th before wrapping up in Denver on July 11th.
In between the previously announced dates and the new leg, Pavement will reunite at the 2020 Primavera Sound Festivals. They’ll perform a pair of concerts in Barcelona, Spain and Porto, Portugal — making it their first shows in 10 years.
Traditional Techniques is Malkmus’ third solo album. He recently dropped the record’s lead single, “Xian Man.”
General tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. local time.
Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates (new dates in bold)
March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave
April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
April 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners
April 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
April 7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
April 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
April 9 – Richmond, VA @ The National
April 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
April 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
April 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale
April 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
April 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
June 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
June 27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
June 28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
June 30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
July 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
July 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
July 3 — Santa Fe, NM @ TBD
July 7 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
July 8 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
July 9 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
July 11 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre