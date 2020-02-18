Stephen Malkmus Drops ‘Brainwashed,’ Expands 2020 Tour Dates

Stephen Malkmus has dropped a previously unreleased song, “Brainwashed” — as well as even more tour dates. His upcoming LP, Traditional Techniques, is out March 6th on Matador.

Made by the French production company La Blogothèque and directed by Thibaut Charlut, the clip above features Malkmus playing an intimate “Brainwashed” on acoustic guitar at La Fontaine de Belleville in Paris. “Brainwash me, brainwash me/please take these old thoughts away,” he sings, while the crowd sips cappuccinos behind him.

Malkmus will embark on the second North American leg on June 26th, kicking off at the Imperial in Vancouver. He’ll make stops along the West Coast, stopping in Dallas on July 7th before wrapping up in Denver on July 11th.

In between the previously announced dates and the new leg, Pavement will reunite at the 2020 Primavera Sound Festivals. They’ll perform a pair of concerts in Barcelona, Spain and Porto, Portugal — making it their first shows in 10 years.

Traditional Techniques is Malkmus’ third solo album. He recently dropped the record’s lead single, “Xian Man.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st at 10 a.m. local time.

Stephen Malkmus Tour Dates (new dates in bold)

March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

April 1 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

April 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

April 3 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners

April 4 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

April 5 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

April 7 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

April 8 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 9 – Richmond, VA @ The National

April 10 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

April 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

April 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

April 16 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

April 17 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

April 19 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

June 26 — Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

June 27 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

June 28 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

June 30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

July 1 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

July 2 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

July 3 — Santa Fe, NM @ TBD

July 7 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

July 8 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

July 9 — Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

July 11 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre