Stella McCartney Unveils New Beatles-Inspired Collection

Stella McCartney has taken inspiration from her dad for her latest clothing collection. Dubbed “All Together Now,” the line came about after the fashion designer re-watched The Beatle’s film Yellow Submarine. The collection, on sale now, initially debuted at Glastonbury Festival, where Billie Eilish donned a custom two-piece look featuring the iconic Blue Meanies.

“I recently went to a screening with family and friends for the digital relaunch of Yellow Submarine,” McCartney said in a statement. “I hadn’t seen it since I was young, and honestly it blew my mind. It affected me in a way I just wasn’t expecting. Especially this idea of connecting people and bringing people together – politically this message has never been more relevant. So, I came out and I was like ‘I have to do something.’”

The line features all sustainable materials, including organic cotton jersey and denim, regenerated cashmere and sustainable viscose. Musicians Oscar Jerome, KEYAH/BLU, Joy Crookes and Femi Koleoso appear in the campaign for the line, which also uses imagery from the original animated film. “The new collection brings the fun, fantasy and psychedelia of The Beatles’ iconic film Yellow Submarine back to life and shares its message of peace, love and togetherness with a new generation,” the designer noted on Instagram.

The collection, which includes pieces for women, men and children, is currently on sale via Stella McCartney’s website and in select stores.

Yellow Submarine celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. The film, animated by German artist Heinz Edelmann, was digitally remastered for the event.