Stella Donnelly Gets Into a Food Fight in ‘Season’s Greetings’ Video

Australian indie-rocker extends Beware of the Dogs tour into 2020

Angie Martoccio

Stella Donnelly gets tangled in a picnic food fight in the hilarious new video for “Season’s Greetings.” The song is the third track off her LP Beware of the Dogsreleased earlier this year.

The clip features Donnelly at a cricket field in Perth, Australia, joined by a charming cast of characters that include bandmates Jen Aslett, Jack Gaby, George Foster and Tayla Valenti. They drink, banter at the table and engage in a dramatic basketball match before a food fight ensues. “If the gravy tasted great/Why did you pour it all away?” Donnelly sings over subtle, charming guitar chords.

Donnelly recently described “Season’s Greetings” to Rolling Stone as a “three-minute audio book” that tells the story of a meal gone wrong. “From the moment I wrote ‘Season’s Greetings,’ I could visualize a video concept for it,” she said in a statement. “I wanted to try to exaggerate the sometimes-nuanced atmosphere of a blisteringly hot, Australian Christmas lunch.”

The video was directed by fellow Australian musician Julia Jacklin and her collaborator Nick McKinlay, who previously directed Donnelly’s video for “Tricks.”

“Working with Nick and Julia on this made the day so much fun because they were able to actually manifest my ideas into a reality,” Donnelly said. “No dogs were harmed in the shooting of this film!”

Donnelly has been on an extensive tour to promote Beware of the Dogs since last spring. After touring Japan in December, Donnelly will kick off 2020 at San Francisco’s Swedish American Hall on January 14th. She’ll hit Los Angeles and Chicago before wrapping up at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg January 18th, before she heads home to Australia for a leg of shows.

Tickets go on sale November 8th at 10am.

Stella Donnelly Tour Dates
January 14 — San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
January 15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom
January 17 — Chicago, IL @ Tomorrow Never Knows Festival
January 18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

