Stella Donnelly has released a new video for “Die,” a track off her debut LP Beware of the Dogs. Directed by Los Angeles sister-duo Giraffe Studios, the video features Donnelly in a lavender satin dress with a dagger in her chest. Throughout several scenes, she tries to prevent death—driving a hearse in vaudevillian clothing alongside an Italian greyhound; riding in the back of an ambulance as a chic nurse, frantically trying to inject a shot into a dying patient.

“You know that I love you/Wanna buy you more shit/But I can’t afford it,” she sings, before repeating “I don’t wanna die” over and over while laying in an open coffin, holding a bouquet of flowers.

Donnelly initially wrote the upbeat “Die” as a song to run to. “I was into jogging a lot at the time,” she told Rolling Stone in March. “There’s a certain tempo of music I was listening to. A lot of ABBA and Rod Stewart and that sort of thing.”

“There’s a stark contrast between the title of the song and its actual mood and musicality,” Giraffe Studios said in a statement. “We wanted to make a video that complimented the upbeat spirit while still touching on the idea of death. Couldn’t have done it without our dog Thinly.”

Donnelly will open for Maggie Rogers in Australia and New Zealand at the end of May. She’ll spend the rest of the summer playing dates in Europe and the UK.