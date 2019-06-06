Stef Chura Is a Punk Cheerleader in New ‘Scream’ Video

Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura has released the fourth and final single to her sophomore album Midnight, which will be released this Friday. The video features Chura in a cheerleader uniform, playing her guitar in a school gym. “Dreaming of/Being nice/I projected you on a screen,” she sings against the song’s opening riff. She sinks into the chorus, repeating over and over, “If only you could hear me scream.”

According to Chura, “Scream” is “partly about the loneliness of social media. How being popular online doesn’t equate to feeling whole in your real life, projecting a persona of an ideal ‘you’ online.” Chura also adds that it was written from the perspective of someone else. “It’s about the dual self: a person who thinks of themselves in one way vs. how they actually are and treat others, which is totally unlike how they view themselves,” she said in a statement. “A blind spot, because how they treat others is a reflection of their loneliness and anger. It can leave them acting nasty, mean and like a bully to the people in their life.”

Carseat Headrest’s Will Toledo, who produced Midnight, also plays bass on the track. Chura will spend the summer touring in support of the album, making a stop at Rough Trade in Brooklyn on July 12th and wrapping up at Milwaukee’s Backroom at Colectivo on August 10th.

Stef Chura Tour Dates

7/19-7/23 — Calgary, AB @ Sled Island

7/5 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

7/6 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

7/7 — Toronto, ON @ The Drake

7/8 — Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo

7/9 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

7/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

7/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

7/15 — Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong

7/16 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

7/17 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/19 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

7/20 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite

7/21 — Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

7/22 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

7/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

7/26 — San Diego, CA @ Sodabar

7/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

7/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

7/30 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

7/31 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

8/1 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

8/2 — Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

8/3 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

8/5 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

8/6 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

8/7 — Omaha, NE @ Reverb

8/9 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

8/10 — Milwaukee, WI @ Backroom at Colectivo