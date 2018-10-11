Steely Dan Fans Detail Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Steely Dan fans detailed the upcoming street renaming ceremony honoring late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker. The event – which will unveil a “Walter Becker Way” sign in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, New York, where the musician grew up – will take place Sunday, October 28th at noon ET, at the corner of 112th Street and 72nd Drive.

Jim Kerr of New York radio station Classic Rock Q104.3 will serve as Master of Ceremonies, and the station will stream the hour-long event via Facebook Live. The fan-organized ceremony will commence with opening remarks from New York City Council Member Karen Koslowitz of the 29th District (Forest Hills), who personally proposed the renaming legislation.

Screenwriter Howard A. Rodman (Savage Grace, Fallen Angels), a lifelong friend of Becker’s who met the bassist in the neighborhood when they were both 10, will serve as keynote speaker. The fan-organized event will also include trivia, contests, giveaways and remembrances from other friends and colleagues.

In a statement announcing the tribute, Becker’s widow, Delia, said, “Walter’s fans have decades of experience holding ‘Danfests’ throughout the country. And they always find innovative and eclectic ways of celebrating. It will undoubtedly be a fun and free gathering to honor and commemorate Walter as only they can!”

Becker died in September 2017 at age 67, four months after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of esophageal cancer.