Steely Dan, Steve Winwood Set Earth After Dark Summer Tour

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood will join forces this summer for the Earth After Dark Tour.
Donald Fagen and company — who recently completed a fall trek — and the former Traffic and Blind Faith singer will kick off their 23-date joint tour June 2nd in Portland, Oregon. The jaunt, which includes a performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, will work its way eastward before concluding July 11th in Bethel, New York.
As opposed to Steely Dan’s full album performances, the Earth After Dark Tour promises hits-filled sets from both Steely Dan and Winwood. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on January 25th at Live Nation.
Steely Dan & Steve Winwood Tour
June 2 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
June 4 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
June 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 9 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 14 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
June 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
June 20 – Memphis, TN @ TBA
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 3 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
July 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
July 7 & 8 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap
July 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts