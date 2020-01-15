Steely Dan, Steve Winwood Set Earth After Dark Summer Tour

Steely Dan and Steve Winwood will join forces this summer for the Earth After Dark Tour.

Donald Fagen and company — who recently completed a fall trek — and the former Traffic and Blind Faith singer will kick off their 23-date joint tour June 2nd in Portland, Oregon. The jaunt, which includes a performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl, will work its way eastward before concluding July 11th in Bethel, New York.

As opposed to Steely Dan’s full album performances, the Earth After Dark Tour promises hits-filled sets from both Steely Dan and Winwood. Tickets for the trek go on sale to the general public on January 25th at Live Nation.

Steely Dan & Steve Winwood Tour

June 2 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 4 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

June 6 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

June 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 9 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

June 14 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

June 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

June 20 – Memphis, TN @ TBA

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 24 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 26 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 1 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 3 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

July 5 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

July 7 & 8 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 10 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 11 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts