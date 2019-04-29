Steely Dan to Perform Classic LPs in Entirety at East Coast Residencies

Steely Dan will perform their classic albums in their entirety during a fall tour that features extended residencies in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

The trek itself begins August 27th in Youngstown, Ohio and continues on for 11 more shows before Steely Dan land at New York’s Beacon Theater for a six-night run that will boast, depending on the night, a full-album performance of Aja, The Royal Scam, The Nightfly, Gaucho as well as “Greatest Hits” and a fan-picked “Popular Demand” night.

A four-night residency at Boston’s Orpheum Theater from October 25th to 30th will feature Aja, The Royal Scam, The Nightfly and Gaucho, while Philadelphia’s the Met will stage a three-night residency with Aja, Gaucho and “Greatest Hits.”

Check out Steely Dan’s site for full ticket information.

Steely Dan Tour Dates

August 27 – Youngstown, OH @ Foundation Amphitheater

August 30 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook

September 1 & 2 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

September 4 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center

September 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

September 13 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

September 14 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

September 17 & 18 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

October 11 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre

October 12 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

October 15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Aja)

October 16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (The Royal Scam)

October 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Popular Demand)

October 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (The Nightfly)

October 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Gaucho)

October 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Greatest Hits)

October 25 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Aja)

October 26 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (The Nightfly)

October 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Gaucho)

October 30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (The Royal Scam)

November 1 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater

November 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

November 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Casino

November 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Aja)

November 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Gaucho)

November 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Greatest Hits)