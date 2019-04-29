Steely Dan to Perform Classic LPs in Entirety at East Coast Residencies

Steely Dan will perform their classic albums in their entirety during a fall tour that features extended residencies in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.
The trek itself begins August 27th in Youngstown, Ohio and continues on for 11 more shows before Steely Dan land at New York’s Beacon Theater for a six-night run that will boast, depending on the night, a full-album performance of Aja, The Royal Scam, The Nightfly, Gaucho as well as “Greatest Hits” and a fan-picked “Popular Demand” night.
A four-night residency at Boston’s Orpheum Theater from October 25th to 30th will feature Aja, The Royal Scam, The Nightfly and Gaucho, while Philadelphia’s the Met will stage a three-night residency with Aja, Gaucho and “Greatest Hits.”
Check out Steely Dan’s site for full ticket information.
Steely Dan Tour Dates
August 27 – Youngstown, OH @ Foundation Amphitheater
August 30 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook
September 1 & 2 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
September 4 – Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center
September 8 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl
September 13 – Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino
September 14 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center
September 17 & 18 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
October 11 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theatre
October 12 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
October 15 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Aja)
October 16 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (The Royal Scam)
October 18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Popular Demand)
October 19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (The Nightfly)
October 21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Gaucho)
October 22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theater (Greatest Hits)
October 25 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Aja)
October 26 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (The Nightfly)
October 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (Gaucho)
October 30 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater (The Royal Scam)
November 1 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theater
November 2 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
November 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Casino
November 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Aja)
November 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Gaucho)
November 9 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met (Greatest Hits)