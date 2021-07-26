Steely Dan to Hit the Road This Fall on the Absolutely Normal Tour

Steely Dan is set to hit the road this fall on the Absolutely Normal Tour, their first since the pandemic shut down live music back in March of 2020. The run kicks off in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, October 5th with a four-night stand.

After Florida, the band will hit 14 cities, wrapping at the Orpheum in Boston. Tickets are on sale on Friday, July 30th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Steely Dan is also set to drop a new live album, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, as well as a live recording of Donald Fagen’s The Nightfly Live on September 24th. The former is the band’s first live album in 25 years.

When last Rolling Stone checked in with Fagen, during the early days of the pandemic, he told us he was “hangin’ tight in the Apple, baby, gargling Clorox under a sunlamp.” He also recently appeared on David Crosby’s latest solo album, For Free, which dropped July 23rd. Together, Crosby and Fagen penned the Steely Dan-flavored track, “Rodriguez for the Night.”

“I’m so honored he gave us a set of words,” Crosby told Rolling Stone last year. “I’ve been asking him for a couple of years. He started to trust us, I think. It took a long time, but he gave us a set of words that are really wonderful and we just wrote the shit out of them.”

Absolutely Normal Tour Dates

October 5th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 6th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 8th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 9th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

October 12th – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 13th – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

October 15th – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

October 16th – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

October 19th – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

October 20th – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 22nd – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

October 23rd – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

October 25th – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

October 27th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

October 30th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

November 1st – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

November 3d – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 4th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 6th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 7th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 9th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 10th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 13th – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

November 14th – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

November 17th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

November 19th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

November 20th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens