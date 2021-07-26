 Steely Dan to Hit the Road This Fall on the Absolutely Normal Tour - Rolling Stone
Steely Dan to Hit the Road This Fall on the Absolutely Normal Tour

Band is also set to drop first live album in 25 years, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!

Steely Dan is set to hit the road this fall on the Absolutely Normal Tour, their first since the pandemic shut down live music back in March of 2020. The run kicks off in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, October 5th with a four-night stand.

After Florida, the band will hit 14 cities, wrapping at the Orpheum in Boston. Tickets are on sale on Friday, July 30th, at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Steely Dan is also set to drop a new live album, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, as well as a live recording of Donald Fagen’s The Nightfly Live on September 24th. The former is the band’s first live album in 25 years.

When last Rolling Stone checked in with Fagen, during the early days of the pandemic, he told us he was “hangin’ tight in the Apple, baby, gargling Clorox under a sunlamp.” He also recently appeared on David Crosby’s latest solo album, For Free, which dropped July 23rd. Together, Crosby and Fagen penned the Steely Dan-flavored track, “Rodriguez for the Night.”

“I’m so honored he gave us a set of words,” Crosby told Rolling Stone last year. “I’ve been asking him for a couple of years. He started to trust us, I think. It took a long time, but he gave us a set of words that are really wonderful and we just wrote the shit out of them.”

Absolutely Normal Tour Dates

October 5th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
October 6th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
October 8th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
October 9th – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
October 12th – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
October 13th – Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
October 15th – St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
October 16th –  St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
October 19th – Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
October 20th – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
October 22nd – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
October 23rd – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
October 25th – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts
October 27th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
October 29th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
October 30th – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
November 1st – Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
November 3d – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
November 4th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
November 6th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
November 7th – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
November 9th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
November 10th – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
November 13th – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
November 14th – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
November 17th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
November 19th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
November 20th – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

