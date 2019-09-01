Dozens Injured After Steel Barricade Collapses at Seattle’s Bumbershoot Fest

Approximately 25 people were hurt – and four people hospitalized – after a stage barricade collapsed during the Bumbershoot music festival in Seattle Saturday.

The incident took place during Jai Wolf’s set at the annual Labor Day weekend festival at the Seattle Center; roughly 3,000 people had congregated around the stage for the performance. Jai Wolf canceled the remainder of his set as soon as the four-foot-high barricade collapsed.

“Saturday night at Bumbershoot Festival there was steel barricade failure that resulted in several non-life threatening injuries,” organizers tweeted in a statement. “Those injured were handled by on-site medical teams and further treatment continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary.” The four people hospitalized suffered minor injuries, the Associated Press reported.

“As soon as I walked on the stage tonight, one of the steel barricades separating the crowd and the stage collapsed due to the crowd pushing and jumping on the hill,” Jai Wolf said in a statement. “I cut the music because I noticed members of the audience had fallen on top of each other. Before we could continue the show, we had to assess any potential injuries.”

Jai Wolf’s set has been rescheduled for Sunday night at the Memorial Stadium; Saturday Bumbershoot passes would be honored at the festival Sunday.