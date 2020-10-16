Statik Selektah Taps Nas, Gary Clark Jr. for New Song ‘Keep It Moving’

Statik Selektah has recruited Nas, Gary Clark Jr., and Joey Bada$$ for the new track “Keep It Moving,” the first single from the producer’s upcoming album The Balancing Act.

Built around a sample of the Burt Bacharach/Hal David classic “Walk on By,” the track features the two New York rappers trading verses with Clark Jr. adding subtle guitar work to adorn the production.

Although “Keep It Moving” premiered in full Friday, the song had a quasi-debut this past summer when Dave Chappelle played it during one of the comedian’s Camp Chappelle Stand-Up shows.

“Nas, Joey, and I linked up at Sweet Chick [restaurant, where Nas is an investor] during Grammy Weekend and talked about making this record the first one that I present off my album,” Statik Selektah said in a statement. “Then I played the song for Dave Chappelle in the summer and he stopped the music at his afterparty and introduced it to the crowd, who all went crazy. It was a really dope moment and it was then when I knew this song was gonna be a time stamp on 2020. I’m so happy the world finally gets to hear it.”

In addition to the trio that feature on “Keep It Moving,” The Balancing Act — Selektah’s first LP since his similarly all-star 2017 album 8 — will also include guests like 2 Chainz, Dave East, Method Man, and Griselda.