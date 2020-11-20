 Statik Selektah Drops 'Play Around' with 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, More - Rolling Stone
Statik Selektah Taps 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Conway the Machine, Allan Kingdom for ‘Play Around’

Track will appear on producer/DJ’s new album, The Balancing Act

Jon Blistein

Producer and DJ Statik Selektah has released a new all-star track, “Play Around,” featuring 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Conway the Machine, and Allan Kingdom. The song will appear on Statik Selektah’s new album, The Balancing Act, out November 27th via Mass Appeal.

For the track, Statik Selektah crafted a beat centered around a simple but ominous piano loop, anchored by dusty drums and bruising bass stabs. Conway, 2 Chainz, and Killer Mike all turn in pristine verses, while Allan Kingdom handles the song’s hook.

“‘Play Around’ was one of the first songs that I started on for the album, but the last one that I completely finished,” Statik Selektah said in a statement. “Conway went in, 2 Chainz talked that money talk, and then Killer Mike came through at the last minute and put that raw energy that I needed on that third verse.”

The Balancing Act will feature an array of big-name guests, including Nas, Jack Harlow, Griselda, Jadakiss, Dave East, Method Man, Joey Bada$$, Black Thought, Bun B, and Paul Wall. Prior to “Play Around,” Statik Selektah shared “Keep It Moving,” which boasts Nas, Joey Bada$$, and Gary Clark, Jr.

In This Article: 2 Chainz, Killer Mike, Statik Selektah

