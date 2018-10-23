Static-X Plot Reunion Tour, New Album ‘Project Regeneration’

Los Angeles metal outfit Static-X will reunite for a new album and world tour to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album, Wisconsin Death Trip. The new record, Project Regeneration, is set to arrive in Spring 2019. The record will feature the original line-up of bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda and drummer Ken Jay, as well as the final vocal performances and musical compositions of late singer/guitarist, Wayne Static, who died in 2014.

Project Regeneration marks the first Static-X record since 2009’s Cult of Static. The band shared a trailer for the record, which boasts clips from a forthcoming music video as well as snippets of five new songs, “Road to Hell,” “Something Of My Own,” “Terminator Oscillator,” “Hollow” and “Disco Otsego.”

The surviving members of Static-X put together Project Regeneration with long-time producer, Ulrich Wild. The band has also reached out to several vocalists to help them finish the record, including Disturbed’s David Draiman, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody and Ministry’s Al Jourgensen. In a statement, Campos said Static-X has “confirmed interest” from some of these singers, but noted, “Unfortunately, due to everyone’s crazy schedules, it is a little early to know how things will shake out. We are more than confident that the album will have some incredible guest vocalists, but it should be noted that it is still too early to count anyone in 100 percent.”

Static-X has also launched a pre-order campaign for Project Regeneration that includes several merch bundles. Fans who pre-order the record will also get their name in the album’s liner notes. As for their world tour, Static-X said their headlining gigs would serve as a memorial to Wayne Static, while they also plan to perform the majority of Wisconsin Death Trip at each gig. Official dates and additional information will be announced soon.