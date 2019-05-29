Stardust’s ‘Music Sounds Better With You’ to Debut Digitally, Earn Vinyl Reissue

Stardust’s lone song, the iconic 1998 single “Music Sounds Better With You,” will hit streaming platforms for the first time on June 28th, with a 12-inch vinyl reissue out the same day. The record is available to pre-order now via Because Music.

The French house trio — electronic artist Alan Braxe, Daft Punk producer/instrumentalist Thomas Bangalter and singer Benjamin Diamond — originally wrote the song to play during a live gig at the popular Rex Club in Paris. They later recorded the track, which is built on a funky guitar sample from Chaka Khan’s 1981 disco cut “Fate,” at Bangalter’s studio.

Stardust originally released “Music Sounds Better With You” on July 20th, 1998 via the Roulé label. The single became a hit throughout the French nightclub scene and later gained traction throughout Europe and North America — eventually earning regular rotation on MTV with a video from filmmaker Michel Gondry.

While the group continued to write new material, they never released a follow-up track or full album. Braxe and Diamond returned to their solo careers, and Bangalter teamed with Daft Punk bandmate Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo to issue their second project, 2001’s Discovery.

In 2018, upon announcing a potential “remastered” version of “Music Sounds Better With You,” Braxe told Billboard that five or six Stardust demo recordings tracks “might be in the archives somewhere.” He added that they aren’t planning to celebrate the reissue with a reunion: “It was something totally unexpected when the magic happened,” he said. “It happened once, and we thought, ‘Let’s keep it like that.’”