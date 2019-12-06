Stalk Ashley’s ‘Young’ Video Is An Ode to Staying Single

Stalk Ashley jilts a lover at the altar in the new video for “Young.” “While we’re young, let’s just have fun,” Ashley sings — just before driving away with her would-be husband’s car and a briefcase full of cash sitting shotgun. The guy chases her throughout the clip, brooding in his tuxedo, and at the end of the video, he finally catches up with Ashley. The police corner the singer with their guns drawn, but the clip cuts to black at its climactic moment, leaving the viewer to decide if Ashley escaped.

“Young” skips and thumps like a Nineties radio record. But it closes unexpectedly beat-less, with a long, wailing guitar solo getting the last word. Ashley stays defiant until the end: “Me don’t give a fuck what people say.”

Ashley has earned major label interest this year with tracks like “Drunk Text” and “Sin Sex,” which mix soft R&B with a light dancehall throb.