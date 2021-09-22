Watch St. Vincent Perform ‘The Nowhere Inn’ on ‘Kimmel’

St. Vincent appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform the title track from her recent film, The Nowhere Inn. The singer gave a soulful rendition of the tune, appearing with her live band, who wore matching Annie Clark wigs.

The Nowhere Inn, a mockumentary written by and starring Clark and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, arrived earlier this month. Presented as a behind-the-scenes concert documentary directed by Brownstein and centered on Clark, The Nowhere Inn takes the depiction of a touring musician to its most psychological extremes, with the filmmaker and the artist’s working relationship slowly unraveling over the course of the shoot.

Even though Brownstein portrays the filmmaker in The Nowhere Inn, the movie was actually directed by Bill Benz (Portlandia, At Home With Amy Sedaris) in his feature film debut. Additionally, Benz helmed the official music video for “The Nowhere Inn,” which dropped last week.

St. Vincent also released her most recent album, Daddy’s Home, this past May. She has been touring in support of the release over the summer, and will headline Los Angeles’ Hollywood Ball on September 24th. The tour continues through October, with stops in Nashville, Boston and Atlanta.