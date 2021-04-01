 Hear St. Vincent's New Song 'The Melting of the Sun' - Rolling Stone
St. Vincent Pays Homage to Inspiring Artists on New Song ‘The Melting of the Sun’

It’s the second single from Annie Clark’s upcoming Daddy’s Home LP

St. Vincent has released new song “The Melting of the Sun,” along with an accompanying animated lyric video. The track appears on Daddy’s Home, which arrives on May 14th via Loma Vista Recordings.

On the new single, which St. Vincent (real name Annie Clark) co-produced with Jack Antonoff, she pays homage to several artists who have inspired her, including Joni Mitchell and Marilyn Monroe.

“Saint Joni ain’t no phony/Smoking reds where Furry sang the blues/My Marilyn shot her heroin/Hell she said it’s better than abuse,” she sings on the swirling, Seventies-vibed track. “So who am I trying to be? A benzo beauty queen?”

She recently discussed the women behind the lyric’s inspirations with Rolling Stone. “People tried to quiet them when they were saying something that was righteous or true or hard to hear,” Clark said. “[That song] in particular is a love letter to strong, brilliant female artists. Each of them survived in an environment that was in a lot of ways hostile to them.”

“The Melting of the Sun” follows the previously released LP single “Pay Your Way in Pain.” This weekend, St. Vincent will perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

 

