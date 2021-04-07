St. Vincent Embraces Trippy Seventies Animation Vibes in ‘The Melting of the Sun’ Video

St. Vincent has released a new music video for “The Melting of the Sun,” a track off her upcoming album, Daddy’s Home, out May 14th via Loma Vista.

The animated clip remains firmly in the Seventies aesthetic St. Vincent has embraced for Daddy’s Home, down to a cheeky title card that claims the clip comes from “Candy’s Music Video Archives” — a reference to Warhol muse Candy Darling. St. Vincent co-directed the video with Bill Benz, while Chris McD rendered the old-school animation style, bringing to life the song’s vignettes about women who’ve been abused and misused by the entertainment industry.

“[That song] in particular is a love letter to strong, brilliant female artists,” St. Vincent recently said of “The Melting of the Sun” in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Each of them survived in an environment that was in a lot of ways hostile to them.”

“The Melting of the Sun” marks the second offering off Daddy’s Home, following “Pay Your Way in Pain.” St. Vincent recently performed both tracks on Saturday Night Live.