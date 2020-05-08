 Hear St. Vincent's Jazzy New Song for Netflix Series 'The Eddy' - Rolling Stone
Hear St. Vincent’s Jazzy New Song for Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series ‘The Eddy’

Soundtrack by Randy Kerber and Glen Ballard features ballroom jazz-style numbers from the show

Damien Chazelle (WhiplashLa La Land, First Man) made his television debut on Friday with The Eddy, a contemporary Parisian jazz drama series that just dropped its first full season on Netflix. The show also released its soundtrack, which features a jazzy title track and theme for the show sung by St. Vincent.

The ballroom jazz-style soundtrack was written by Randy Kerber (who previously worked with Chazelle on La La Land) and by Glen Ballard, known for his production on Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill as well as his Michael Jackson co-writes.

St. Vincent’s “The Eddy” is an alternate version of the song that appears in the show, sung by female co-lead Joanna Kulig. It’s not the first time that Annie Clark has dipped her toe into piano ballads — she released a whole album full of them, MassEducation, that riffed on tracks from her previous album MassSeduction — but for fans looking for a more stripped-down version of her eclectic vocals and stylings, it’s a great little number.

The Eddy, which also stars Moonlight‘s André Holland, Amandla Stenberg, Tahar Rahim and Leila Bekhti, is now available on Netflix, and the show’s soundtrack can be streamed on all major platforms.

